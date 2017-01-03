Angelina Jolie And Kids Escape Brad Pitt Drama With Ice Cream

Angelina Jolie and her children rang in the new year by heading to Colorado for some shopping, ice cream, and skiing, while Brad Pitt was reported to be having “the worst holiday season of my life.” You can see the pictures of Jolie enjoying their vacation over at the Daily Mail.

PICTURE EXCLUSIVE: Angelina Jolie hits the slopes with her kids during Colorado ski trip https://t.co/NSnxy96465 — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) January 2, 2017

The Jolie clan looked like they were having a great time strolling through a winter wonderland in Colorado, still finding time to enjoy ice cream in the frigid temperatures. Even if Jolie looked like she was enjoying herself, it was clear her big hood and sunglasses means she’s trying to keep a low profile. However, being one of the most famous people on the planet, it’s hard to stay out of the public eye completely.

Despite the fun that Jolie was having with her kids, things are tougher for Brad Pitt who reportedly has only been able to see his kids a handful of time since announcing his split from Jolie back in September, with most of those visits being under supervision.

One of his closest friends revealed to The Mail on Sunday, “‘Brad’s anguish is palpable right now. He desperately misses having his kids with him at Christmas and New Year. These supervised visits are sheer hell on him. He’s broken down in tears so many times – he’s not ashamed to cry any more.”



Pitt reportedly was able to meet five of his children on Christmas day, but 15-year-old Maddox didn’t want to see him.

Pitt and Jolie seem to be locked in quite the emotional and legal battle, as they can’t seem to see eye-to-eye. Pitt is remaining steadfast in his desires for details about the divorce and his children remain under tight lock and key, despite how that complicates the legal proceedings. Much of the controversy stems from an altercation on an airplane back in September in which Pitt struck one of his children, but he was later cleared of all charges of abuse.

