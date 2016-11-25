Andy Cohen Reveals Skin Cancer Diagnosis on ‘Live With Kelly’

Andy Cohen co-hosted Live With Kelly with Kelly Ripa on Friday morning, and while he was there, the Watch What Happen Live host revealed that he was recently diagnosed with skin cancer after Ripa noticed a mark on his lip and insisted he get it checked out.

“I have to shout you out for something that you don’t know I’m going to shout you out for,” Cohen told Ripa.

Cohen explained that Ripa first noticed a “black dot on his bottom lip” back in April, and that Ripa and her husband Mark Consuelos were “dogmatic” about making sure he got it checked out. When he went to the doctor, he learned that it was melanoma.

“They removed it … and I just want to thank you,” he told the host. Cohen didn’t reveal when he was diagnosed, but shared that “it’s all fine.”

Cohen made sure to use his story to warn others about sun exposure.

“I am tanorexic. I love the sun, I really do, but be careful,” he said. “And I, of course, never thought that that kind of thing would happen to me and it will change my relationship to the sun.”

Ripa noted that this was the third time she had picked out skin cancer on one of her friends.

“I love you,” she told Cohen. “You mean a lot to me.”

Originally posted on Womanista.com.