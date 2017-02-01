Amy Schumer Slams Donald Trump Over Tweet About Chuck Schumer

Comedian and actress, Amy Schumer took to Instagram to defend her cousin, Senator Chuck Schumer after Donald Trump took a shot at him on Twitter.

The POTUS referred to Senator Schumer as “Fake Tears” in response to a press conference he’d held with fellow Democrat, and House Minority leader, Nancy Pelosi.

No stranger to controversy herself, Amy Schumer is a documented opponent of Trump and his administration. Last year she launched into a scathing diatribe about the then Presidential candidate, where, among other things, she called him “orange, sexual-assaulting, fake- college-starting monster.” Unsurprisingly, a large portion of the Tampa audience was offended and walked out.

This time around she was a tad less ridiculing and a tad more issue-oriented, stating, “Trump is about to bombard us with so many awful decisions. His Supreme Court pick will be terrifying and he will try and stop same sex adoption and all our other nightmares.”

Amy spoke of the Schumer Family connection in a NYT article back in 2013, and honestly, who wouldn’t stick up for family?

[H/T Instagram, Amy Schumer]