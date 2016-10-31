American Horror Story To Do Coven And Murder House Crossover Season

At Entertainment Weekly‘s PopFest on Sunday, American Horror Story showrunner Ryan Murphy sat down with some of the current season’s cast members to chat about the future of the series.

The moderator of the panel, Tim Stack, asked Murphy about some comments he made earlier this month in which he said that AHS would be revisiting the show’s third season, Coven, which followed a group of witches in New Orleans and was one of the most popular seasons of the anthology series.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Murphy was asked whether return to the Coven storyline would be part of a prequel, sequel, or entirely different series.

“We do know what we’re going to do,” Murphy said in front of the crowd in Los Angeles. “It’s not going to be next season, but we are going to do a season that’s a crossover between Murder House and Coven together, which is very bizarre.”

As the crowd and the rest of the panel was visibly happy with Murphy’s response, he then went on to dish on the upcoming crossover season by saying, “There will be characters from Murder House and characters from Coven together.”

“I’ve [already] started going to actors from both of the seasons, quietly, saying, ‘I think in this window, if you could fit us in,’” Murphy said. “So yeah, it’s fun. It’s weird.”

Ryan Murphy explained that the crossover project would not be on the show’s seventh season because of scheduling issues. However, because of the long wait, the likelihood of actors such as Connie Britton and Dylan McDermott returning is much higher. The last time Britton was on the show was in the Murder House season while McDermott last appeared in season 2, Asylum.

Coven was the third season of AHS and premiered in October 2013. Murder House, which premiered in October 2011, followed Connie Britton and Dylan McDermott’s characters after they relocated from Boston to Los Angeles. They are looking for a fresh start, and they come to find out that the new home that they’ve purchased is actually a haunted mansion surrounded by creepy neighbors.

For all the AHS fans out there that can’t handle the secrecy and misdirects that Murphy and company pulled prior to the sixth season, the Emmy award-winning director revealed that the theme for the seventh season of the series won’t be shrouded in mystery.

“We’re going to announce [the premise] in the spring,” he said. “We’re not doing a secrecy thing, but [next season] does have a big hook behind it.”

The current season of American Horror Story: Roanoke is coming to an end of the 10-episode stretch. Catch the new episodes on FX on Wednesdays at 10 pm.

Are you excited for American Horror Story to do a Coven and Murder House crossover season?

[H/T EW]