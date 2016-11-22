American Horror Story Couple Makes It Social Media Official

American Horror Story co-stars Emma Roberts and Evan Peters have sparked rumors of their romance all over again, but this time the actors made it social media official.

On Tuesday, Peters shared a snap on Instagram of Roberts eating sushi. He posted the photo with the simple caption, “This girl.”

This girl 🍣 A photo posted by Evan Peters (@booboodaddy) on Nov 21, 2016 at 5:51pm PST

On Monday, Emma Roberts shared a video on Instagram where she was having fun with a new Snapchat filter. However, someone in the car with her kept interfering by putting his hand in view of the camera. While Evan’s face is never actually seen in the video, it’s more than likely that the hand belongs to the X-Men Days of Future Past actor.

This guy…🐼 A video posted by Emma Roberts (@emmaroberts) on Nov 21, 2016 at 12:59pm PST

In the past, Emma Roberts and Evan Peters have had a whirlwind on-again off-again relationship. The couple first started dating back in 2012 after meeting on the set of Adult World.

The first incident of discord between the two was in July of 2013 when they were staying at a hotel in Montreal. Roberts was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence after police responded to a dispute and saw Peters with a bloody nose.

At the time, the couple released a statement saying: “It was an unfortunate incident and misunderstanding. Ms. Roberts was released after questioning and the couple are working together to move past it.”

They were engaged over the holidays in 2013, it was broken off in June of 2015. They reportedly got back together since then, and broke up once more in May of this year, according to Teen Vogue.

At the time, Evan deleted every trace of Emma from his social media account.

In September 2016, the couple reportedly had reconciled and was back together again.

Fast forward to this month, the couple posted on social media about each other for one of the first signs that they might actually be together once again.

