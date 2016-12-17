Amber Rose Is Having A Hard Time Staying Off Social Media Thanks To Val Chemerkovskiy’s Hot Pictures

Amber Rose has a problem with social media, but it isn’t what you might think. The Dancing with the Stars alumna has been trying to take a break from social media until the new year, but there is only one problem – Val Chmerkovskiy’s “hot ass pictures!”

The Dancing stars have been seen together more and more since the end of the dancing competition. However, it was months ago that the two sparked the first romance rumors. They certainly had chemistry right from the start. Now, it seems, that they can’t keep their eyes off each other, or their Instagram feeds.

When you said you were going to stay off social media until the New Year but Bae keeps posting hot ass pictures 😩 A photo posted by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Dec 16, 2016 at 2:47pm PST

“When you said you were going to stay off social media until the New Year but Bae keeps posting hot ass pictures,” Rose wrote on her Instagram page.

Of course, her use of “Bae” isn’t the only way Rose has been showing her affection for the professional dancer. Recently she posted a gorgeous photo of the two captioned simply with the word “Him” and a heart emoji. Chmerkovskiy also posted the image with a simple rose emoji.

“They’re solid and in a good place,” a source said about the pair. “They’re both very happy with how things are going.”

The two have busy schedules, but that doesn’t seem to be hindering their affection for each other. It’s just pretty obvious that Rose really doesn’t have any intention to actually stay off social media in the near future.

