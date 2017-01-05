Amber Rose Goes All Out Kisses In New Instagram Photo

Amber Rose seems to be falling head over heels for her new boyfriend Val Chmerkovskiy. On Wednesday night, the 33-year-old model shared a photo on Instagram laying a big smooch on her Dancing With the Stars pro beau.

In the adorable snap, 30-year-old Chmerkovskiy held Rose’s face in his hands while kissing her. Amber captioned the photo: “My Love.”

My Love ❤️ A photo posted by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Jan 4, 2017 at 6:13pm PST

The lovebirds have only been dating for a matter of months, but clearly things are heating up between Rose and Chmerkovskiy.

Rose was one of the celebrity participants on season 23 of Dancing With the Stars. She was paired up with Chmerkovskiy’s bro and fellow dance pro Maks Chmerkovskiy.

Towards the end of October, a source told People magazine that the two were seen getting extra cozy with one another at Rose’s birthday bash.”They met through Maks and really like each other,” the insider said. “It’s very new, but it’s going well.”

Most recently, Rose joined the Loveline podcast to dish on her budding romance with the dancer.

“It’s amazing. It’s so good,” she said while talking with co-host Chris Donaghue. “It’s been four months and I love his family and everyone is great. Right now, it’s just absolutely amazing and I’m super, super happy.”

It’s easy to see why Val Chmerkovskiy is falling for Amber Rose. The fashion designer and mother of one recently posted a steamy lingerie pic that will make your jaw drop. Check out the photo here.

Two weeks ago, Rose broke her social media silence in order to post a snap of her man on Instagram. She shared the photo with the caption: “When you said you were going to stay off social media until the New Year but Bae keeps posting hot a** pictures.”

When you said you were going to stay off social media until the New Year but Bae keeps posting hot ass pictures 😩 A photo posted by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Dec 16, 2016 at 2:47pm PST

The photo was posted only hours after Val became an uncle. Maks and his fiancé Peta Murgatroyd welcomed their first child. At the time, Val tweeted: “and just like that there’s a new purpose in all our lives. what a blessing. #babychmerkovskiy.”

Do you think Amber Rose and Val Chmerkovskiy make a good couple?

