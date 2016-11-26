Amber Heard Opens Up And Speaks Out About Domestic Violence

Amber Heard is opening up about her past in an emotional video on Facebook in honor of International Day for the Elimination of Violence Towards Women.

Heard’s divorce with ex-husband Johnny Depp recently finalized after a long battle in which Heard accused Depp of physically and emotionally abusing her.

Depp has denied domestic abuse in the relationship.

“I guess there was a lot of shame attached to that label of ‘victim,’” she said during the video. “It happens to so many women. When it happens in your home, behind closed doors, with someone you love, it’s not as straightforward.”

“As a woman having gone through this in the public stage, in the public arena that I did it in, I have a unique opportunity to remind other women that this doesn’t have to be the way it is,” she said. “You don’t have to do it alone. You’re not alone, and we can change this.”

Heard made a call to action saying people need to take responsibility for their actions. “Speak up. Raise your voice. Your voice is the most powerful thing,” Heard urged.

Heard was recently spotted at Glamour’s Women of the Year Awards a couple weeks ago where she read a powerful essay written by the Stanford Rapist Brock Turner‘s assault victim.

This article first appeared on Womanista.com