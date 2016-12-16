Amber Heard Claims Johnny Depp Hasn’t Paid Divorce Settlement

Just when everyone thought the Amber Heard and Johnny Depp divorce was over, something happened. Turns out that Depp has allegedly not been paying Heard the money that she won in the settlement. Heard recently filed an order for the court to ensure that Depp pays the money in full.

According to the documents that PEOPLE has obtained from the Los Angeles Superior Court, Heard has put in a Request for Order. This means that she is asking the Superior Court to ensure that Depp pays her, preferably in a timely manner.

This request comes nearly three weeks after a source said the difficult divorce was almost finalized. Depp had already donated a portion of Heard’s settlement to her charities of choice – The American Civil Liberties Union and Children’s Hospital Los Angeles – however, the remaining $6.8 million is supposed to give her has yet to be paid. The actress won $7 million in the settlement.

She claims that not only has the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them actor been stalling her payments, he has also missed court-enforced deadlines regarding other aspects of their divorce. For example, Depp has been slow to ship Heard’s belongings from his private island in the Bahamas, dividing up their personal property, and transferring ownership of vehicles from his name to hers.

The original agreement was that Depp would pay Heard over the next 12 months and Heard would then donate the total amount to charity by the end of 2018. That progress and the progress towards their divorce finally being over, seems to have stalled.

