Amber Heard And Elon Musk Completely Adore Each Other

Looks like Amber Heard is already ready to move on from 15-month marriage from actor Johnny Depp. The 30-year-old actress seems to have her eyes on 45-year-old billionaire Elon Musk. Best part, he’s eyeing her back.

Despite her very public and very rocky divorce from Depp, Heard is ready to move on with her life. The actress was officially separated from her ex in August, and the divorce was finalized at the beginning of January. This means she can finally do something about the little crush she’s had on Musk

Videos by PopCulture.com

Heard and Musk met back in 2013 after the two worked together on the film Machete Kills. Back then, it seemed that the two had real chemistry. Musk is said to have been completely infatuated with Heard, despite the fact that she was with Depp at the time.

Up Next: Ringling Bros. And Barnum And Bailey Circus To Host Final Show In May 2017

Musk and Heard didn’t actually have any scenes together in Machete Kills, but that didn’t stop Musk from trying to meet up with Heard. He called the director of the film to ask if she would be willing to meet him for dinner, or for lunch. He even had to specify that he wasn’t looking for a date, but genuinely wanted to meet Heard because he heard she was a very interesting person to know.

Turns out, Heard and Musk reunited this last summer – Heard filed for divorce in May, so she was already in the process of leaving Depp. Now the two are certainly seeing how things work out between the two. Sources close to Heard say that she is elated and completely “smitten” with Musk.

“They are already planning a lot of adventures together and she’s relieved she can move on with her life. It’s an exciting new chapter for both of them,” said the source.

More: Amber Heard and Johnny Depp Officially Divorced | Kendall Jenner Stuns In New Swimsuit Photos | Bella Hadid Flips Off Instagram After Selena Gomez Is Seen With The Weeknd | Mario Lopez’s Backyard Destroyed After Rainstorm

[H/T Daily Mail]