Mean Girls Star Amanda Seyfried Demands Her Leaked Nudes Be Removed

Mean Girls star Amanda Seyfried and her legal team have penned a letter to demand that her leaked nude photos be removed from a website called Celeb Jihad.

The unauthorized snaps were shared on the Internet and showed the 31-year-old actress in different stages of undress and during “intimate moments” with her ex-boyfriend. Seyfried and her team have sent a cease and desist letter to the website to demand that the images be taken down immediately given that they were snapped by a third party and leaked without Amanda’s consent, according to TMZ.

Excerpts from the letter read:

“It recently has come to our client’s attention that, without the authorization of our client or the copyright holder, several very private photographs of Ms. Seyfried either in various states of nudity or in intimate moments with her former boyfriend (the “Seyfried Photographs”) have been reproduced and posted…”

“As you acknowledge on your website, these photographs are believed to have been leaked, i.e., wrongfully obtained by a third party or parties without Ms. Seyfrie’ds knowledge or consent. Your unauthorized use and distribution of the Seyfried Photographs constitutes, at a minimum, copyright infringement, violation of Ms. Seyfried’s right of privacy under applicable law, and tortious conduct under state and common law.”

“On behalf of our client, we hereby demand that you immediately and permanently: (i) cease and desist any use of the Seyfried Photographs, and (ii) remove the Seyfried Photographs from your website.”

The nude photos of Amanda Seyfried were part of leak that reportedly included several other celebrities such as Beauty and the Beast star Emma Watson. The British actress’s lawyers have expressed that they are already working to make sure that the photos do not spread on the Internet.

When Amanda Seyfried isn’t fighting off the hackers she has been seen this week taking a stroll through Los Angeles with her pregnant belly on full display.

The Mamma Mia! actress was photographed walking downtown while rocking a loose-fitting gray t-shirt and sporting a pair chic sunglasses.

The father of her child is Thomas Sadoski, whom Amanda met on the set of The Last Word in 2016.

Do you think the website should be forced to remove Amanda Seyfried’s leaked nude photos?

