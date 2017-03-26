Alec Baldwin Refutes Claims That His Impression Helped Trump Win Presidency

The sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live has had its ups and downs over the years, with a rotating cast and team of writers affecting the The Apprentice Donald Trump. Although Baldwin’s impression is typically done to mock Trump, some have said the impression has only heightened the newly-appointed politician’s

The actor recently revealed to The Sunday Telegraph, “‘There were people who came to me after the election and said, ‘Well, do you feel that you are, to some degree, responsible for Trump winning the election?’” Baldwin added, “I thought they were kidding, but they said, ‘You humanized him. You took the edges off and made him more personable.’”

The actor made sure to clarify, “I don’t agree with that.” Baldwin has been vocal about his opposition of the former host of The Apprentice long before he was ever elected president. The actor first portrayed the star of Home Alone 2: Lost in New York in a sketch that mocked debates between him and Hilary Clinton, and Trump’s continued appearances on television have led to subsequent performances from Baldwin.

The 58-year-old actor is no stranger to comedy, having played an NBC executive on the massively successful sitcom 30 Rock, which mocked the weekly production of a sketch show similar to Saturday Night Live. Baldwin can also be heard in the upcoming animated film The Boss Baby, in which he plays a sophisticated baby of some sorts. When comparing his character in the family film with Trump, Baldwin said, “There are some similarities, especially the lack of happiness.”

