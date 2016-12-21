Alec Baldwin Reveals How Much He Is Paid For Each Donald Trump Skit On SNL

Alec Baldwin has made his Saturday Night Live resurrection this past year, as he has perfected his impersonation of President-Elect Donald Trump.

The actor was a former cast member on the sketch comedy series, and he began returning during election season to portray the Republican candidate. His portrayal went toe-to-toe with Kate McKinnon’s Hillary Clinton, and Seinfeld creator Larry David’s take on Bernie Sanders.

Since Trump’s election, the show has made a habit of featuring one of Baldwin’s sketches in each episode. Many of these end up running as the show’s cold open – the first skit that ends with the stars yelling, “Live from New York, it’s Saturday Night!”

In a recent interview with The New York Times, Baldwin revealed just how much he makes to portray the President-Elect on SNL.

For each sketch, the actor hauls in $1,400.

This seems like a lot of money for just a few minutes of air-time, but the Trump-centric skits have brought the show quite the chunk of change. The clips are some of the most popular on the show’s YouTube channel, and many fans make them a must-watch on Sunday morning.

President-Elect Trump has expressed his disdain for Baldwin’s impersonation of him. He tweeted about the show saying it wasn’t funny, and Baldwin’s take on his personality wasn’t accurate. Alec Baldwin responded to Trump’s tweet, stating that he would stop doing the impression if Trump released his tax return information.

Saturday Night Live airs at 11pm ET every Saturday night on NBC.

