Alberto El Patron Misses AAA Show Because Of Knife Attack

AAA wasn’t happy about Alberto El Patron, AKA Del Rio, missing his scheduled appearance for the Heroes Immortals X event, but it turns out he had a very good reason for being a no-show.



@luchalibreaaa A photo posted by Alberto El Patron (@el_patron_alberto) on Oct 3, 2016 at 6:34pm PDT

El Patron was eating before his flight when a knife-wielding crook attacked him. El Patron defended him, but suffered some pretty serious lacerations on his arm and head. After fending off his assailant, El Patron got medical attention and then went straight to the police department.

Videos by PopCulture.com

@luchalibreaaa A photo posted by Alberto El Patron (@el_patron_alberto) on Oct 3, 2016 at 6:38pm PDT

We were disappointed when El Patron missed his show, but now we’re just happy to hear he’s okay.

We wish you a speedy recovery, El Patron!

[ H/T Cageside Seats ]