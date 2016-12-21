Alan Thicke’s Wife Tanya Callau Breaks Silence About the Actor’s Death

Alan Thicke‘s wife is speaking out for the first time since the actor tragically passed away from a heart attack at 69, E! News reports.

Tanya Callau shared a statement to E! News thanking his fans for their support following Thicke’s death.

“It is with gut wrenching sadness and unbelievable grief that I thank everyone from the bottom of my heart for the outpouring of love and support during this unimaginable time,” the statement reads.

“Through tears and smiles our dearest of family and friends came together at our home to celebrate the life of my sweet and devoted husband Alan Thicke. Yesterday, along with my step sons and our combined extended family, we laid my beloved husband, soul mate and the patriarch of our family to rest. We ask that you respect our privacy during this time of profound mourning,” Callau adds.

The full cast of Growing Pains, including Leonardo DiCaprio and Kirk Cameron, as well as Bob Saget, Alex Trebek, Bill Maher and more attended a memorial in the star’s honor.

