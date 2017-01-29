Adventure Time: Islands Event Promo Released

Cartoon Network released a new promo video (via Collider) for the forthcoming Adventure Time: Islands event kicking off Monday.

This special event is highly anticipated among Adventure Time fans for tackling one of the mysteries that has dominated series lore since its inception.

Finally, Finn the Human and Jake the Dog will find an answer to the question, what happened to all of the humans?

Adventure Time: Islands will see Jake and Finn leave the Land of Ooo along with friends BMO and Susan Strong, embarking on a journey across the ocean and venturing to new, well, islands. It’s in the title.

The series has ramped up as it approaches its finale date in 2018.

The 8-part Adventure Time: Islands kicks off Monday with two episodes beginning at 7:30 pm (ET/PT), with two episodes to follow each day after that.

In Adventure Time: Islands, Finn (voiced by Jeremy Shada), Jake (John DiMaggio), BMO (Niki Yang) and Susan Strong (Jackie Buscarino) leave the Land of Ooo to embark on a quest of epic proportions across the ocean and into new lands—encountering new creatures, discovering new islands and using teamwork along the way.