Adidas Blasts Blac Chyna’s Endorsement Remarks, Source Says

After reports surfaced that Blac Chyna might be signing a deal with Adidas, the sports apparel company came out saying that the claim is not true whatsoever.

A source close to the company told TMZ: “This is 1 trillion percent false at level. She has never been on our radar.”

On Wednesday, the rumors began to circulate saying that the 28-year-old former stripper was getting close to signing a two-shoe contract with Adidas. However, she apparently scoffed at the company’s alleged $250,000 offer, according to Us Weekly.

Chyna’s future sisters-in-law already have a deal in place, and the reality star wanted in on some of that action if Adidas was willing to pony up with the right amount of money.

In the event that Chyna ever inked a deal with Adidas, she was would be in direct competition with Kylie Jenner, as if the two needed any more reasons to not like each other. 19-year-old Kylie inked a huge deal with Puma back in February and is an ambassador for the brand.

Chyna’s lawyer said in regards to the alleged Adidas deal, “I have absolutely no comment.”

In other recent news about Blac Chyna, the reality star has been going through quite a tumultuous period with her fiancé Rob Kardashian.

Even though the two seem to have reunited, Rob’s sisters aren’t in favor of their reconciliation.

A source close to the Kardashians told People, “They don’t support the relationship.”

“The sisters don’t want anything to do with this relationship,” a source close to the Keeping Up With the Kardashian stars said while talking to E! News. “They see how fake it is. It’s so unhealthy for their brother. They see how Chyna is using their family for fame and money and they aren’t going to let it happen anymore. The family accepted her but since Chyna is now showing who she really is, they don’t want anything to do with her. They have real-life problems going on and are trying to have a positive New Year and not this drama.”

Do you think Adidas should have a Blac Chyna shoe line?

