Adele Breaks Grammy In Half For Beyonce After Winning Album Of The Year At The 2017 Grammy Awards

After making a sweep at the Grammys last night, Adele gave an emotional speech thankingBeyoncé for her work and her talent, saying she couldn’t possibly accept the award when she was up against a force like Bey.

The speech had not only Adele in tears, many other celebrities were tearing up, including Beyoncé herself.

But as the show was ending, the British singer-songwriter took it a step further, according to E! News. Adele broke her award in half ala Mean Girls and further explained her emotional showing in the press room.

“Like I said in my speech, my Album of the Year is Lemonade. So, a piece of me did die inside, as a Beyoncé stan—not going to lie,” Adele said. “I was completely rooting for her, I voted for her. I felt like it was her time to win. What the f— does she have to do to win Album of the Year?”

She continued, saying,”I spoke to her before just to let her know how honored and privileged I felt to be nominated alongside her, and we spoke afterward as well and she was very gracious and humble—as always, as we’ve come to expect. And the reason I felt the need to say something is because my album of the year is Lemonade. She is my icon of my whole life.”

When it was all said and done, Adele took home five out the five awards she was nominated for while Beyoncé went home with two of the nine she was nominated for.

One thing’s for sure – Adele is a class act and we love the way she stood up for her fellow nominee.

