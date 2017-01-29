Actor John Hurt Dies at 77

The beloved British actor, oscar nominee, and knight, Sir John Hurt has passed away at the age of 77. Hurt had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in June 2015, though the official cause of his death has yet to be reported.

Best known for his role in The Elephant Man, he is best known to younger fans for his role as Olivander, the want maker in the Harry Potter films. He also recently starred in an episode of the British sci-fi series Doctor Who, finally becoming one of the many actors to take up that mantel.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It’s hard to find a franchise that Hurt didn’t touch in some way. He was famously known as Kane, the unfortunate member of the crew in Scott Ridley’s Alien who had the first alien burst from his chest. He had a recurring role as Trevor in Hellboy, he made an appearance as a professor in Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, and he even lent his vocals for a part in The Lord of the Rings animated film in 1978.

Of course, some of his older films include The Elephant Man, The Sailor From Gibraltar, and 10 Rillington Place. He also had voice acting roles in Thumbelina and The Black Cauldron.

“I have always been aware of voice in film. I think that it’s almost 50 percent of your equipment [as an actor],” he once said. “It’s as important as what you look like, certainly on stage and possibly on film as well.”

Hurt was born on January 22, 1940, in Chesterfield, Derbyshire, England. He always knew that he wanted to be an actor, and happened to win a scholarship to the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art. Soon after his studies were completed, he started working in television. Of course, television and movies were only part of his acting repertoire. Hurt also performed with the Royal Shakespeare Company.

Back in 2012, Hurt was honored with a lifetime achievement award by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts. Three years afterward, Hurt was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II.

He is survived by his fourth wife Anwen Rees-Myers and his sons, Alexander and Nicolas.

Next: Barbara Hale, Who Played Della Street on ‘Perry Mason,’ Dies at 94 | Actor Mike Connors Dies At 91 | ‘Get Smart’ Actor Dick Gautier Dies at 85

[H/T The Hollywood Reporter]