Abigail Breslin Reveals She Was Sexually Assaulted

Abigail Breslin has opened up about being sexually assaulted. The Zombieland star took to Instagram on Tuesday to post a photo with a caption in which she broke her silence in honor of Sexual Assault Awareness month.

i knew my assailant. #SexualAssaultAwarenessMonth #breakthesilence A post shared by Abigail Breslin (@abbienormal9) on Apr 10, 2017 at 10:47pm PDT

The 20-year-old posted the photo with the caption: “i knew my assailant. #SexualAssaultAwarenessMonth #breakthesilence.”

The black and white image shared a message that read: “You are not obligated to have sex with someone that you’re in a relationship with. Dating is not consent. Marriage is not consent.”

This is the first time that the Little Miss Sunshine alum has opened up about her assault. A bevy of fans took to the comments section on Abigail’s Instagram post to show their support.

“I want to thank you for your courage to come forward. I think this will help a lot of people,” one fan wrote.

“I commend your bravery in speaking your truth. Thank you for being bold and using your platform for the greater good.

Abigail Breslin’s Dirty Dancing co-star, Debra Messing, also commended the young actress on her bravery. Messing took to Twitter to share a message that read: “I love you, Abbie. You’re (sic) strength and testimony means so much to too many. #voice.”

I love you, Abbie. You’re strength and testimony means so much to too many. #voice https://t.co/97f05SQOV7 — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) April 12, 2017

Modern Family actress Sarah Hyland also voiced her support for Abigail by tweeting: “Proud of you Abs #BreakTheSilence.”

After sharing her brave post on Instagram, Abigail Breslin took to social media once again to show her appreciation to all of her friends and fans.

Breslin tweeted: “so beyond thankful by the immense support regarding my IG post last night. I am so lucky to have all of you kind souls in my corner.”

so beyond thankful by the immense support regarding my IG post last night. I am so lucky to have all of you kind souls in my corner. 💕 — Abigail Breslin (@yoabbaabba) April 12, 2017

