Aaron Taylor-Johnson Post Steamy Pic Wishing Wife Sam A Happy Birthday

Kick Ass actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson decided to take to Instagram to wish his wife Sam a happy birthday. But it feels like all his fans and followers were the ones given a gift.

The 26-year-old actor posed shirtless, flaunting his six pack abs alongside a sweet tattoo of his wife’s name just over his heart.

He captioned the pic, “Happy Birthday [balloon emoji] @samtaylorjohnson ..forever in my [heart emoji].”

Happy Birthday 🎈 @samtaylorjohnson ..forever in my ❤️ A post shared by Aaron Taylor-Johnson (@aarontaylorjohnson) on Mar 4, 2017 at 3:14pm PST

Meanwhile, Sam posted a heartfelt photo of her scar from her battle with cancer. She captioned the pic, “Grateful to be here. Happy Birthday to me [heart emoji].”

Me and my no.1 baby post my surgery for cancer. Grateful to be here. Happy Birthday to me ❤ A post shared by Artist & Director (@samtaylorjohnson) on Mar 4, 2017 at 11:15am PST

The couple have been together since 2009 and married in 2012. Sam and Aaron share two daughters together, 6-year-old Wylda and 5-year-old Romy, while Sam also has two children from a previous marriage: 19-year-old Angelica and 11-year-old Jessie Phoenix.

