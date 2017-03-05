Aaron Taylor-Johnson Post Steamy Pic Wishing Wife Sam A Happy Birthday

Kick Ass actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson decided to take to Instagram to wish his wife Sam a happy birthday. But it feels like all his fans and followers were the ones given a gift.
The 26-year-old actor posed shirtless, flaunting his six pack abs alongside a sweet tattoo of his wife’s name just over his heart.
Videos by PopCulture.com
He captioned the pic, “Happy Birthday [balloon emoji] @samtaylorjohnson ..forever in my [heart emoji].”
Happy Birthday 🎈 @samtaylorjohnson ..forever in my ❤️
A post shared by Aaron Taylor-Johnson (@aarontaylorjohnson) on
Meanwhile, Sam posted a heartfelt photo of her scar from her battle with cancer. She captioned the pic, “Grateful to be here. Happy Birthday to me [heart emoji].”
Me and my no.1 baby post my surgery for cancer. Grateful to be here. Happy Birthday to me ❤
A post shared by Artist & Director (@samtaylorjohnson) on
The couple have been together since 2009 and married in 2012. Sam and Aaron share two daughters together, 6-year-old Wylda and 5-year-old Romy, while Sam also has two children from a previous marriage: 19-year-old Angelica and 11-year-old Jessie Phoenix.
Up Next:
- Sofia Vergara Shares Silly Selfie In Gold Mask With Friends
- Watch: Shannen Doherty Is a ‘Cancer Slayer’ as She Dances a Week After Ending Chemo
- Chrissy Teigen Goes Braless In Revealing White Top During Beach Stroll
[H/T ET]
——–
Want the chance to win one of Logan’s claws thanks to Regal & IMAX? Click the here or the image below to enter!