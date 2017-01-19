Aaron Rodgers and Olivia Munn Reportedly Upset After His Dad’s Family Feud Comments

This family feud is far from being on the mend.

A source revealed to Us Weekly that Green Bay Packer Aaron Rodgers and girlfriend Olivia Munn aren’t happy that Aaron’s father, Ed Rodgers, reignited reports that the quarterback isn’t talking to his family — including younger brother and Bachelorette winner Jordan.

Exclusive: Aaron Rodgers and Olivia Munn are upset after his dad's family feud comments — get the details.

The couple doesn’t want the feud public, the source said, revealing that the two-year rift is indeed about Munn. Ed called the situation “complicated,” and told The New York Times that the family was all “hoping for the best.”

Aaron and Munn have been dating since May of 2014 and often publicly compliment each other.

“With Olivia, I have that person who is in my corner always,” Aaron revealed after a year of dating. He added that she “is willing to make me a priority and be understanding with my life and everything that comes with it.”

The estrangement was first made public when Jordan appeared on the last season of The Bachelorette, vying for now-fiancée JoJo Fletcher’s heart. Jordan revealed to JoJo that she would likely not meet Aaron on the hometown date, due to the rift in the family. Ed hinted at the drama during JoJo’s visit, saying, “Fame can change you.”

The feuding brothers seem to mostly be keeping to themselves about the family drama. Jordan recently appeared on a podcast, but wouldn’t divulge details about his current status with his brother. Aaron, for his part, seemed to agree. In a recent interview, he said he didn’t think it was appropriate to discuss the issues publicly.

Well, at least they agree on something?

