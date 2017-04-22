Aaron Hernandez Once Threatened To Kill Reporter

The sudden suicide of former NFL star Aaron Hernandez has led to many people looking back on their interactions with him in a completely different light. Although reporter Ian Rapaport didn’t think much of a comment at a time, he realizes now that when Hernandez told him,”If you f**k me over, I’ll kill you,” it’s possible he meant it more literally than Rapaport has assumed.

While working for the Boston Herald, Rapaport interviewed Hernandez, who had recently been drafted by the New England Patriots.

Rapaport recalled the exchange, saying, “When we first exchanged numbers, he called me over and said, ‘Hey I just want you to know, you’re my guy. If you need anything let me know, I will help you out if I can. But I just want you to know, if you f— me over, I’ll kill you.’ I sort of laughed a little bit, and I said, ‘Don’t worry, I got you, I’ll take care of you.’”

The incident was shared with another reporter, as Rapaport pointed out, “It was me and this other reporter from CBS Sports, William Bendetson, and he was standing there and had listened and we kind of turned to each other and both laughed. And then the first text I got after it became clear that Hernandez was the suspect in the murder investigation was from William Bendetson, who was like, ‘Hey remember that day in the locker room?’”

The world will never know just how serious Hernandez might have been in regards to how serious he was about the threat, but once he was charged with a life sentence without the possibility of parole for the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd, Rapaport reexamined the situation.

Despite serving a life sentence, Hernandez has recently been acquitted of a double murder charge, making his suicide all the more shocking.

The former NFL star went to such lengths to ensure his suicide that he shoved cardboard in the door of his cell to make it more difficult for anyone to enter and covered the floor in shampoo, with the assumption that, were he to have changed his mind, he wouldn’t have been able to get solid footing in his cell.

