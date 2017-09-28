Aaron Hernandez Commits Suicide In Prison

Aaron Hernandez committed suicide in prison Wednesday morning, the Department of Correction said and The Boston Globe reports.

According to a statement from the department, the former New England Patriots star was discovered hanging in his cell at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley, Mass., at approximately 3:05 a.m.

“Mr. Hernandez was in a single cell in a general population unit,” the statement said. “Mr. Hernandez hanged himself utilizing a bedsheet that he attached to his cell window. Mr. Hernandez also attempted to block his door from the inside by jamming the door with various items.”

Hernandez was transported to UMass Memorial in Leominster, and was pronounced dead at 4:07 a.m. Wednesday.

Christopher Fallon, DOC spokesman, said Hernandez was not on a suicide watch because there was no signs of him harming himself. “If he had made any kind of statement, he would have not been in that unit,” Fallon said.

Fallon also stated that so far investigators have not found anything that resembles a suicide note.

Hernandez’s suicide comes five days after he was acquitted of murdering two men in Boston in 2012. However, he was still serving a life without parole sentence for murdering Odin L. Lloyd in North Attleborough in 2013.

It also comes the same day his former team is expected to be feted at the White House by President Donald J. Trump for winning the Super Bowl this year

In an e-mail, Patriots spokesman Stacey James wrote that the NFL team was aware of the death of their former All-Star.

“We are aware of the reports, but I don’t anticipate that we will be commenting today,” he wrote.

