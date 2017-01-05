A New Kylie Jenner Photo Has Emerged, And It Proves That Tyga Is All Hands

Kylie Jenner‘s boyfriend Tyga just can’t seem to keep his hands off of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star‘s curvy backside.

The lovebirds are on vacation at film producer Joe Francis’ famous estate in Punta Mita, Mexico, and were pictured poolside as the “Rack City” rapper had his fingers all over Kylie’s booty. The 19-year-old model was rocking a revealing black bikini with white stitching that put her ample rear end on full display.

The Lip Kit creator has taken to Instagram twice on Wednesday to post sexy snaps from the beach vacation.

In the first image, Kylie is seated on a pool chair while rocking the black bikini as seen in the photos with Tyga. Jenner showed off her curvy figure and raven-black locks as the sunlight beamed down on her. With her eyes closed, and a giant pool in the background, Kylie looks totally blissful as she soaks up the carefree vibe of the holiday trip to Mexico.

Feel Me? A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 4, 2017 at 8:55am PST

In a second post, Jenner snapped a mirror selfie with a friend by her side. Kylie was rocking the same bikini as the first picture as the gal pals both looked totally fierce while striking a pose for the photo. She captioned the photo: “bestfran.”

bestfran A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 4, 2017 at 12:16pm PST

While Kylie was taking it easy hanging with her hip-hop artist beau, her businesses had quite a tumultuous day. On the reality star’s personal app, an unapproved message went out that resulted in Kylie telling her followers that she will no longer be posting on it.

Kylie wrote this message on Twitter:

“Hey guys from now on I won’t be posting personally on my app anymore…a post went up today quoting something that I NEVER EVER said or saw. A very personal post that I would never ever approve. And it’s unfair to me and you to think that those were my words. I’m sorry and I know we will figure somethng [sic] out so we can all be satisfied. Love you.”

