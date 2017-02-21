91-Year-Old Texas Man Murders 40-Year-Old Wife, Turns Gun On Self

A 91-year-old man from Texas reportedly killed his 40-year-old wife and then turned the gun on himself.

The horrific crime took place on Monday at the home of Byron Everts II, a retired businessman, according to Daily Mail.

#BREAKING – 2 dead inside home at 7606 Beluche Drive in Galveston. PD says there is no ongoing threat to community. #ABC13 #hounews pic.twitter.com/bK8xmKEgA3 — Steve Campion (@SteveABC13) February 20, 2017

Around 11 a.m. on Monday morning, Everts II and his wife, Dulce Everts, were discovered dead inside his home.

The neighbors reported to law enforcement officials that they heard gunshots coming from inside the house.

Angie Lopez, Dulce Everts’ sister, has revealed her theory on what happened. Lopez explained that she believes both of them were killed in a murder-suicide.

“My friend told me…the guy, the husband shoot until my sister and then he kill,” Lopez said

Galveston Police Lt. Joshua Schirard gave this statement: “At this point, we are not ruling out anything. We are not confirming anything, but we can say with certain confidence that there are no other suspects we are searching for.”

Schirard didn’t mention whether or not the investigators found a firearm or another weapon in the home. The police did explain that there is no ongoing threat to the public in the Galveston area.

According to the Everts family and friends, the two of them seemed to live a happy life together and traveled quite frequently. However, Byron recently fell ill and Dulce had to tend to him at all hours of the day.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends impacted by this tragic incident.

