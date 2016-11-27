8-Year-Old Boy Miraculously Survives Tennessee Bus Crash

In a horrific bus accident that has left six children dead, 8-year-old Zecheriah Nash is on the road to recovery and has left the ICU. Tragically, Zecheriah’s 9-year-old sister Zoie was one of the students who didn’t survive the crash.

A 6th child has died from injuries sustained in Monday’s school bus crash in Chattanooga, TN, police say. https://t.co/x7cysZsT6h pic.twitter.com/ejPzK9lDZb — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) November 24, 2016

Zoie was the only daughter of six children, with her mother Misti claiming, “She couldn’t do anything.” Speaking to the protectiveness of her brothers, Misti pointed out, “She said she could never have a boyfriend. They all looked out for her.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the recovery process, Misti was always at Zecheriah’s side. “It hurts me to see Zachariah like that,” Misti says. “He’s so innocent.”

The driver of the bus, 24-year-old Johnthony Walker, will be charged with vehicular homicide, reckless driving and reckless endangerment for speeding and driving recklessly with 37 students on board.

MORE ON CHATTANOOGA CRASH: Driver In Fatal Tennessee Bus Crash Has Chilling Final Words | New Details Emerge About Fatal Chattanooga School Bus Crash

[H/T People]