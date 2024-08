PopCulture Social Call - Teen Mom Zach Davis' Felon Past Causing Trouble in Marriage to Cheyenne Floyd Episode 10 RECAP

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter keeps the drama coming as Zach Davis' felon status and lack of a job causes tension in his marriage to Cheyenne Floyd. Jade Cline and Sean Austin debate having another baby as Khesanio Hall asks Mackenzie McKee's dad for permission to propose. Leah Messer gets her girls involved with sex ed advocacy. That and more on PopCulture's Social Call recap of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter Season 2, Episode 10 recap.