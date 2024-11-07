PopCulture Social Call - Jenelle Evans BACK on Teen Mom Amid David Eason Split | Season 2, Episode 6 RECAP

Jenelle Evans is back on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter - and she's diving into a new business opportunity in Las Vegas with manager August Keen by her side. Briana DeJesus is reeling from her mom's drug addiction confession as Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra work to help daughter's Vaeda's development. All that and more when PopCulture's Social Call recaps Teen Mom: The Next Chapter Season 2, Episode 6.