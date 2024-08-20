PopCulture Social Call - 90 Day Fiancé: Angela SLAMMED For How She Treats Michael | Tell All Part 4 RECAP

The 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Tell All keeps the drama coming as Kobe confronts Angela over her treatment of Michael - and Sophie and Thais confront Loren about her comments about them. PopCulture's Social Call recaps all that and more from the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Tell All: No Limits Season 8, Part 4.