PopCulture Socai Call - Teen Mom: Maci Bookout Bonds With Ryan Edwards' Girlfriend, Who He Met in Rehab | Episode 9 RECAP

Teen Mom's Maci Bookout and Ryan Edwards continue to repair their co-parenting relationship as Maci sits down with his new girlfriend Amanda after the two met in rehab. But will Maci approve of the new woman in her son's life? Plus, Briana's mom Roxanne is not doing as well in rehab as her daughters had hoped. All that on PopCulture's Social Call recap of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter Season 2, Episode 9.