Reba McEntire and Brooks & Dunn’s Las Vegas Residency to Conclude in 2021

Reba McEntire and Brooks & Dunn's longtime Las Vegas residency is set to come to an end this year, with the trio's show to conclude in December 2021. Reba, Brooks & Dunn: Together in Vegas at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace will wrap up with a series of shows between Dec. 1-15, 2021, and tickets for the new dates will go on sale on Friday, Aug. 6.

"I can’t wait to be back in Vegas with my buddies Brooks & Dunn for our final shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace Dec 1-15!" McEntire shared on social media. "Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 AM PT. Don’t miss your last chance to see us Together In Vegas!"

Reba, Brooks & Dunn: Together in Vegas began in June 2015 and has since played 82 shows to more than 300,000 fans. The show is the culmination of years of friendship between McEntire, Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn, who first toured together in 1993. The 2015 show ran through 2017 and another run started soon after with shows scheduled into 2020, though a number of dates were canceled due to the pandemic. The 90-minute shows feature several songs by each act as well as collaborations for a total of over 30 songs.

In addition to their residency, Brooks & Dunn will embark on their rescheduled Reboot 2021 Tour later this year. The trek was initially scheduled to take place in 2020 but was postponed due to the pandemic. The new dates will begin on Sept. 2 in Indianapolis, Indiana, and Brooks & Dunn will be joined by Travis Tritt and Elvie Shane.

Brooks & Dunn's last tour was their The Last Rodeo Tour, which wrapped in September 2010 after Brooks & Dunn announced they were splitting up after 20 years together. Their residency with McEntire served as a catalyst for their comeback, and they released their album Reboot in 2019.

Meanwhile, McEntire postponed her own tour, which was originally scheduled for 2020 and moved to 2021, to 2022. The 12-date run will begin on Jan. 13, 2022 in Evansville, Indiana and run through March 19 in Rosemont, IL. "We’ve waited as long as we possibly could to make a decision, but unfortunately we’re not going to be able to play our 2021 Reba: Live In Concert dates," McEntire told fans in April. "As much as I wish we could get back out on the road, it’s just not possible yet. However, don’t worry…we are going to reschedule the dates for 2022. We cannot wait to get back out on the road and bring you our brand new show!"