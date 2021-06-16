Brooks & Dunn Announce Rescheduled Reboot 2021 Tour

✖

Brooks & Dunn will be touring together for the first time in 10 years this fall, announcing their rescheduled Reboot 2021 Tour this week. The trek was originally scheduled to take place in 2020 but was postponed due to the pandemic. The new dates will begin on Sept. 2 in Indianapolis and Brooks & Dunn will be joined by Travis Tritt and Elvie Shane.

"So much for ‘we quit,’ huh?" Ronnie Dunn previously said in a statement. "That horse that we were afraid of riding into the ground apparently didn’t share our sentiment…he gotta fire in his belly raring to go another round or two. I like the ring of it…’Brooks & Dunn ride again!"

"The memories of playing live are what have kept the fire burning for us," Kix Brooks added. "Performers who have had the kind of nights like we’ve had with our fans, can never really let that go. Live is where we’re most at home, and it’s gonna feel good to be back in the saddle."

Brooks & Dunn's last tour was their The Last Rodeo Tour, which wrapped in September 2010 after Brooks & Dunn announced they were splitting up after 20 years together. Since then, the duo has enjoyed a long-standing residency in Las Vegas with Reba McEntire, Reba, Brooks & Dunn: Together in Vegas, which began in 2015 and is ongoing.

Presale for newly released dates has begun for Citi cardmembers and tickets for the new dates go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 18 at 10 a.m. All previously purchased tickets for rescheduled shows will be honored. See the duo's full list of tour dates below.

Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 – Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Friday, Sept. 3, 2021 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center^

Thursday, Sept.r 9, 2021 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater^

Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center^

Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021 – Philadelphia, PA – BB&T Pavilion^

Friday, Sept. 17, 2021 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 – Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre^

Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Friday, Sept. 24, 2021 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021 – Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre^*

Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021 – Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf Amphitheater

^New Dates | *Travis Tritt and TBA Artist