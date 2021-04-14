Reba McEntire Announces 2022 Tour Dates

✖

Reba McEntire is ready to get back on the road, announcing a series of concert dates scheduled for 2022. The shows are postponed dates from a tour that was originally scheduled to take place in 2020 before being moved to 2021 and now to 2022. All of the dates have been rescheduled save for a July 16, 2021 show in St. Paul, Minnesota.

"We’ve waited as long as we possibly could to make a decision, but unfortunately we’re not going to be able to play our 2021 Reba: Live In Concert dates," McEntire shared in a message to fans on social media on Wednesday, April 14. "As much as I wish we could get back out on the road, it’s just not possible yet. However, don’t worry…we are going to reschedule the dates for 2022. We cannot wait to get back out on the road and bring you our brand new show!" Tickets purchased for the previous shows will be honored for the new dates and tickets for the St. Paul show will be refunded.

"I’ve got some big news coming later this year that I hope will be worth the wait for all of us!" McEntire continued. "Stay tuned for some exciting announcements on tour, music and more coming soon. Love, Reba." The Oklahoma native recently teased an upcoming project when she posted a video of herself in the recording studio singing her 1982 hit "Can't Even Get the Blues." "Been in the studio working on something fun this week!!! #StayTuned #CantEvenGetTheBlues," she captioned the clip.

Along with music, the 66-year-old is involved in a number of other projects including an upcoming Fried Green Tomatoes series at NBC. Variety previously reported that the project is a series adaptation of the 1991 film and is described as a "modernization" of the movie and the novel it was based on and will explore the lives of the descendants from the original work. Not much is known about a potential premiere date See McEntire's list of 2022 tour dates below.

Jan. 13 - Evansville, IN

Jan. 14 - Huntsville, AL

Jan. 15 - Duluth, GA

Jan. 20 - Toledo, OH

Jan. 21 - Green Bay, WI

Jan. 22 - Sioux Falls, SD

Feb. 17 - Pittsburgh, PA

Feb. 19 - Bethlehem, PA

Feb. 25 - Biloxi, MS

Mar. 17 - Grand Rapids, MI

Mar. 18 - Peoria, IL

Mar. 19 - Rosemont, IL