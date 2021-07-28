ZZ Top Fans Mourn Dusty Hill Following His Death at 72
ZZ Top founding member Dusty Hill died in his sleep in his Houston, TX home on Wednesday morning (July 28), and fans have been mourning the loss of the iconic bassist on social media. The band's representatives as well as members Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard made the announcement earlier today. He was 72 years old.
"We, along with legions of ZZ Top fans around the world, will miss your steadfast presence, your good nature and enduring commitment to providing that monumental bottom to the ‘Top,'" the message read. "We will forever be connected to that 'Blues Shuffle in C.' You will be missed greatly, amigo."
The band was in the middle of their tour when Hill was forced to take a short detour due to a hip problem that sent him back home. The group told their fans on Facebook that "they await a speedy recovery and have him back pronto" at the time.
Fans across the world sent in their condolences to the band as well as his loved ones.
RIP Dusty Hill, the man who laid down decades of fat bass grooves in ZZ Top. Their bottom end was always top-notch. #ShuffleInC pic.twitter.com/woyDuiRigr— John Derringer (@JohnDerringer) July 28, 2021
"We are also thinking of our brothers in the band & crew for ZZ Top," the George Thorogood and the Destroyers band said in response the Hill's passing.
Our condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Dusty Hill. We are also thinking of our brothers in the band & crew for ZZ Top. 🙏🎸♥️ pic.twitter.com/2fTYg9mB9x— Thorogood&Destroyers (@thorogoodmusic) July 28, 2021
Radio host Anne Erickson was just one of a few notable names that recognized Hill's death. "The rock world can't take much more," she tweeted. An incredible bassist and performer whose music will always inspire."
Rest in peace to Dusty Hill of ZZ Top. The rock world can't take much more. An incredible bassist and performer whose music will always inspire. 🖤🙏🏻— Anne Erickson (@AnneErickson) July 28, 2021
Bass Magazine shared a short post in honor of the late musician. "To say he will be missed is an understatement," the outlet wrote.
We are tremendously saddened to learn of the passing of Dusty Hill of ZZ Top. The legendary bass player died peacefully in his sleep at his home in Houston, TX. To say he will be missed is an understatement. (May 19, 1949 – July 28, 2021) pic.twitter.com/bzArxkKhoJ— Bass Magazine (@BassMagOnline) July 28, 2021
Texas Governor Greg Abbott reacted to Dusty's death, calling him "truly a music legend" on social media.
Today we lost a great friend and a remarkable Texan.
ZZ Top’s Bassist Dusty Hill Dead at 72
Truly a music legend. https://t.co/VVkJ67E7lN— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) July 28, 2021
For many fans who know the history and have followed the band since its early days, the loss hit hard –– especially considering their upcoming live performances. "Top is tres hombres, it works as a trinity, and now the trinity is broken," this fan shared.
Everybody talks about Billy Gibbons, but not enough people talk about Dusty Hill. ZZ Top is tres hombres, it works as a trinity, and now the trinity is broken. We lost a true master bassman of the Blues Rock. Rest in power, compadre! pic.twitter.com/miBi5ydXco— Luis Sconza (@Luis_Lux) July 28, 2021