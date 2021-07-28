ZZ Top Fans Mourn Dusty Hill Following His Death at 72

ZZ Top founding member Dusty Hill died in his sleep in his Houston, TX home on Wednesday morning (July 28), and fans have been mourning the loss of the iconic bassist on social media. The band's representatives as well as members Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard made the announcement earlier today. He was 72 years old.

"We, along with legions of ZZ Top fans around the world, will miss your steadfast presence, your good nature and enduring commitment to providing that monumental bottom to the ‘Top,'" the message read. "We will forever be connected to that 'Blues Shuffle in C.' You will be missed greatly, amigo."

The band was in the middle of their tour when Hill was forced to take a short detour due to a hip problem that sent him back home. The group told their fans on Facebook that "they await a speedy recovery and have him back pronto" at the time.