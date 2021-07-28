ZZ Top Fans Mourn Dusty Hill Following His Death at 72

By BreAnna Bell

ZZ Top founding member Dusty Hill died in his sleep in his Houston, TX home on Wednesday morning (July 28), and fans have been mourning the loss of the iconic bassist on social media. The band's representatives as well as members Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard made the announcement earlier today. He was 72 years old.

"We, along with legions of ZZ Top fans around the world, will miss your steadfast presence, your good nature and enduring commitment to providing that monumental bottom to the ‘Top,'" the message read. "We will forever be connected to that 'Blues Shuffle in C.' You will be missed greatly, amigo."

The band was in the middle of their tour when Hill was forced to take a short detour due to a hip problem that sent him back home. The group told their fans on Facebook that "they await a speedy recovery and have him back pronto" at the time.

Fans across the world sent in their condolences to the band as well as his loved ones.

prevnext

"We are also thinking of our brothers in the band & crew for ZZ Top," the George Thorogood and the Destroyers band said in response the Hill's passing.

prevnext

Radio host Anne Erickson was just one of a few notable names that recognized Hill's death. "The rock world can't take much more," she tweeted. An incredible bassist and performer whose music will always inspire."

prevnext

Bass Magazine shared a short post in honor of the late musician. "To say he will be missed is an understatement," the outlet wrote.

prevnext

Texas Governor Greg Abbott reacted to Dusty's death, calling him "truly a music legend" on social media.

prevnext
0comments

For many fans who know the history and have followed the band since its early days, the loss hit hard –– especially considering their upcoming live performances. "Top is tres hombres, it works as a trinity, and now the trinity is broken," this fan shared.

prev
Start the Conversation

of