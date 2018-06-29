XXXTentacion’s Will Declares Everything Will Go to His Mom and Brothers

Rapper XXXtentacion has left everything to his mom and brothers in his will, which was recently revealed in the wake of his tragic death.

TMZ reports that the 20-year-old’s will states that all of his money and belongings are to be put into a trust with his mother as the trustee. Additionally, she has reportedly filed paperwork to list herself and XXXtentacion’s two brothers as beneficiaries of the trust.

Interestingly, his mother has claimed that XXXtentacion — real name Jahseh Dwayne Ricardo Onfroy — had a child on the way with an ex-girlfriend, but his will reportedly leaves no indication of a child beneficiary.

One thing that the will does not detail is what the rapper’s net worth was at the time of his death. However, Celebrity Net Worth has reported that it was about $2 million.

Less than two weeks after his death, fans of the controversial rapper continue to mourn him on social media, with many posting memorial messages and sharing photos.

My kids will get to know xxxtentacion the way I grew up and knew about 2pac

Saviour that was sent to help people — isaiah (@lil_glock_vert) June 29, 2018

“Just got home from that local memorial. There was so many people. Was not expecting that much. Energy was insane!! It’s amazing to see how many people X impacted. He wont ever be forgotten. Posting vids tomorrow! Hope you all have a good night,” one fan said after attending a memorial for XXXtentacion.

When xxxtentacion said “Your worst enemy is yourself and you seem unbothered”, I felt that pic.twitter.com/r1ohk4xZU7 — Ali Jordan (@2Chill2Care) June 29, 2018

“XXXTentacion’s “Sad” music video is deep asf, he’s fighting the old him & his inner demons, bro I’m telling you he was changing as a person, I wish he didn’t die,” another wrote.

#XXXTENTACION Understand what this means. Understand what the message is saying. You are not a victim, you are not oppressed, you are not ill, you are not your past. You make the choices and you can make the change. You have the power to turn your life around. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/56vCFJb1w9 — Chrisson (@ChrissonMusic) June 29, 2018

As has been reported, XXXtentacion died on June18, after being shot in his car during what is believed to be a robbery. It is not known if police believe the incident was premeditated or not.

Law enforcement has charged one person in connection with the shooting, but they are still investigating and seeking out other individuals they think may have been involved.