XXXTentacion Shot in Miami and Has No Pulse, Witnesses Say

UPDATE: TMZ reports that additional audio dispatch reveals the rapper is being transported as a ‘Level 1’ trauma patient. Dispatchers are saying he is in a state of comatose.

ORIGINAL: Rapper XXXTentacion has reportedly been shot in Miami, Florida.

TMZ reports that the controversial young rapper, whose real name is Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, was shot as he was shopping for motorcycles at a dealership. A gunman allegedly ran up to XXXTentacion’s vehicle and fired several shots at him.

Witnesses told the outlet that he appeared “lifeless” and had no pulse.

TMZ obtained video of the scene. A blurred out man, presumed to be XXXTentacion, is sitting still in the driver’s seat of a black sports car. Sirens can be heard approaching the scene.

A bystander is shown checking on the 20-year-old musician’s condition.

The Broward Co. Fire Dept. said that he has been rushed to the hospital for treatment, but no exact details on his condition are known at this time.

Police say the suspects left the scene in a black Dodge Journey. They are still investigating the shooting.

“BSO is currently working an incident regarding a shooting at 3671 N. Dixie Hwy., Deerfield Beach,” the Broward County Sheriff’s Office said. “PIO headed to scene. Dispatchers received a call of a shooting at 3:57 p.m. An adult male victim was transported to an area hospital.”

XXXTentacion is best known for his explosive breakout single “Look at Me!” and his recent full-length projects Revenge, 17 and ?. Many of his projects focus on topics of violence, depression and suicide.

He is also seen as a controversial figure in hip-hop due to his numerous legal issues. The most notable criticisms stem from a October 2016 incident where he was charged with aggravated battery, false imprisonment and witness tampering of a pregnant woman.

Many fans of XXXTentacion have taken to Twitter to react to the shooting, with many assuming the worst. Some famous admirers of the rapper have signed off with this grief about the situation.

“oh my god xxxtentacion …no….” singer Charlie Puth wrote.

Comedian Matt Rife added, “Wow… that me if my favorite musicians XXXTENTACION was shot and killed today 😔RIP man, thank you for the art.”

XXXTentacion’s last post on social media just over an hour before the shooting allegedly occurred. He posted a text message to his Instagram Story about plans for an upcoming charity event.

“planning a charity event for this weekend Florida,” he wrote.

No other details on the shooting are available at this time.