Social Media Responds to XXXTentacion Shooting

XXXTentacion is reportedly in unknown condition after being shot, and many have taken to mourn the rapper on social media.

“Prayers up to [XXXTentacion], everyone makes mistakes,” one person tweeted. “Way too young & talented to die now.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“…Please pray for the man. [XXXTentacion,]” someone else said. “He’s a fighter. He will get thru it. This man is a legend. He made me wanna do music…made me wanna feel alive.”

Praying for @xxxtentacion.. Please do not die on us man, I’m fucking hurting inside right now 😔 — Jay Swingler (@JayFromTGF) June 18, 2018

“so xxxtentacion was shot…regardless of what he did in the past no one deserves to have their life taken from them,” another person said. “let’s hope for the best.”

Prayers for XXXTENTACION bruh. Crazy how once you try to turn your life around and be positive niggas take you out. — VI Seconds (@visecs) June 18, 2018

“I know XXXTentacion wasn’t everyone’s cup of tea but no one deserves to get shot. Sure X made some bad mistakes down the road, but to celebrate his death? WTF is wrong with people…,” one other Twitter user tweeted. “Prays to [XXXTentacion.]“

Many of the polarized opinions on XXXTentacion — real name Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy — stem from his many legal troubles, including allegedly assaulting the woman pregnant with his child.

No love for @xxxtentacion but certainly no hate. May this be a warning to the young men who listen to him that karma is real and if you live a destructive life you will be destroyed by it no matter how talented you are. RIP. — Ronald Funches (@RonFunches) June 18, 2018

“If you’re happy that young 20-year-Old rapper XXXTentacion has died, then you’re sick and there’s something wrong with you,” one person commented.

“from what I’ve read xxxtentacion is still alive, he has been taken to a hospital as trauma alert,” someone else clarified, adding, “Also for anybody making jokes about this please just stop, nothing about anybody potentially dying is funny at all.”

why are people spreading around the video of #xxxtentacion ? like that’s someone’s son. you might not like him as a person or like his music but he is a human being and he deserves more then that. please stop spreading hate on him and pray for him and his family. — Cassidy Meade (@cassidymeade4) June 18, 2018

According to reports, XXXTentacion was motorcycle shopping and was shot while leaving the dealership.

Witnesses on the scene of the shooting claimed that he was unresponsive and appeared to have no pulse.

According to TMZ, XXXTentacion was pronounced dead sometime before 2:40 pm ET.