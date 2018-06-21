XXXTentacion Murder Spurs Arrest Warrants for 3 Suspects

The murder of rapper XXXTentacion has now led police to issue three arrest warrants for suspects they believe were involved.

TMZ reports that, in addition to the arrest of Dedrick D. Williams, law enforcement have put out two other arrest warrants.

The new suspects have not been identified, and it is unclear if either of them has been taken into custody.

In just more than 48 hours, #BSO homicide detectives arrested Dedrick Devonshay Williams for the murder of Jahseh Onfroy, also known as XXXTentacion. Williams (dob 3/23/96) was taken into custody shortly before 7p.m. in Pompano. More details will be released later today. pic.twitter.com/p9tIE2tVzW — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) June 21, 2018

Williams was arrested by the Broward County Sheriff’s Department on Wednesday evening and booked on a first-degree murder charge. He is being held without bail at this time.

The 22-year-old has a number of past arrests, including ones for aggravated assault with a firearm, domestic violence, weapons possession, and cocaine possession.

He has also previously been charged with grand theft auto that led to a probation violation charge, and he allegedly once held a gun to his girlfriend’s head.

As has been reported, XXXTentacion — real name Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy — was shot dead in his car as he was leaving a motorcycle dealership in Deerfield Beach, Florida on Monday, June 18.

The controversial rapper’s death has led many to take to social media to discuss his life and career, as well as his murder.

we fail kids like xxxtentacion. he was uniquely talented but his abusive behavior was commonplace. and our ghoulish fascination w his demonstrable cruelty kept rewarding him for his disgusting behavior. we didn’t let him learn from his mistakes, we commoditized it. — Hasan Piker (@hasanthehun) June 21, 2018

“Dear [XXXTentacion,] it has taken me a bit to realise that your gone but you’re in a better placem” one fan tweeted. “We want to carry you’re legacy on and I have been helping other get through this hard time!”

“Whether you like [XXXTentacion] or not y’all gotta understand a mother just lost her son ….someone lost their brother, best friend, a listener, a friend, a lover etc etc,” another person wrote. “That s— ain’t joke.”

Attacking those kids who used Xxxtentacion’s music to get through depression is really corny. Especially from people who be on here talking about mental health. Let those poor kids figure it out — Evil Justise (@KennyUnfazed) June 21, 2018

XXXTentacion was only 20 years old at the time of his death. At this time, no funeral arrangements have been announced by his family.