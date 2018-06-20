XXXTentacion Fatally Shot Under His Jaw, Lawyers Reveal

XXXTentacion was allegedly shot in the jaw by assailants during the shooting that led to his death, according to his legal team.

The Blast spoke with the the legal representatives for the late rapper, and they say they are still not being told numerous aspects of the case. However, they have been informed that the fatal shot in the incident was underneath his jaw.

This falls in line with TMZ‘s eyewitness source that said XXXTentacion, whose real name is Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, was shot in the neck at the time of the incident. That source also adds that the young rapper appeared to die instantly due to the gunshot.

The legal reps also told The Blast that they are not being told how many shots were fired in the incident, which police believe was a robbery.

XXXTentacion apparently had a large amount of cash with him at time of his death, as he was planning to purchase a vehicle at RIVA Motorsports in Deerfield, Florida. Two unknown individuals reportedly targeted XXXTentacion due to this withdrawal, confronted him outside the dealership and shot him before fleeing with the cash.

This detail from his legal team is one of the few details released by the late rapper’s camp.

His management and public relations teams put out a joint statement confirming his death and focusing on his artistic work, as opposed to his numerous legal issues.

“Jahseh Onfroy—known worldwide as XXXTentacion—tragically passed away from a gunshot wound in Deerfield, Florida,” the statement read. “It is with great sadness that the news is confirmed in this official statement by his team—manager Solomon Sobande, EMPIRE, Bob Celestin, Esq. and AKW PR. In deference to his family, friends, and loved ones and in light of further investigation, we ask that their privacy be respected at this time.”

They continued, “XXXTentacion touched the lives of millions around the globe and will forever reside in the hearts of countless fans who listened to his music, attended his concerts, and felt the glow of his uncontainable, undeniable, and unique spirit.”

The team also revealed that details on XXXTentacion’s memorial services will be released soon.

The only other official word from those working with the 20-year-old musician was from his record label, Caroline Records.

“Everyone at Caroline is shocked to learn of the tragic death of Jahseh Onfroy, professionally known as XXXTentacion,” their statement read. “We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones.”

No other details on XXXTentacion’s death are available at this time.