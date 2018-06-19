XXXTentacion’s Alleged Abuse Victim Says She’s ‘Broken’ by His Death

XXXTentacion’s ex-girlfriend, Geneva Ayala, spoke out about the rapper’s passing on Twitter.

XXXTentacion was shot and killed outside of a motorcycle dealership in Deerfield Beach, Florida on Monday. The 20-year-old rapper was awaiting trial for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend several times in 2016. On Tuesday, a Twitter user purporting to be that girlfriend, Geneva Ayala, made a couple of posts about XXXTentacion’s death.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I know y’all don’t f— w me, but this isn’t about me. Just please stop tagging me in disrespectful threads and arguments,” the first tweet read. “I honestly don’t care for any of the hype. I lost someone close to me. Leave me alone.”

i know y’all don’t fuck w me, but this isn’t about me. just please stop tagging me in disrespectful threads and arguments. i honestly don’t care for any of the hype. i lost someone close to me. leave me alone. — bloodsucca (@hisl0nelystar) June 19, 2018



“It’s disgusting that people are speaking for me,” Ayala wrote in another tweet. “I don’t care if no one cared about me however many months ago, I didn’t lose my life. He did. It’s permanent. I’m still here. Like how do you think that makes me feel? Everyone expecting me to be relieved or happy?! No, I’m broken.”

it’s disgusting that people are speaking for me. i don’t care if no one cared about me however many months ago, i didn’t lose my life. he did. it’s permanent. i’m still here. like how do you think that makes me feel? everyone expecting me to be relieved or happy?! no, i’m broken. — bloodsucca (@hisl0nelystar) June 19, 2018



The tweets were widely reported to be from Ayala’s authentic account, but they have yet to be verified for certain. Earlier this month, Ayala told the Miami New Times that her Twitter account was hacked and taken over by an impersonator, who tweets about XXXTentacion as they they are her. On top of that, countless fake Twitter and Instagram accounts claiming to be Ayala have cropped up.

The Blast reported on an Instagram post from Monday night that appeared to be Ayala’s first acknowledgement of XXXTentacion’s death, but Ayala herself told the Times that her account had been shut down after the rapper’s fans reported all of her posts.

“I don’t want to believe this,” the post read, under a screen shot of XXXTentacion’s album cover. “No one knows. the s—. I feel. for you.”

In addition to the online harassment, Ayala told the Times that she received frequent calls from XXXTentacion’s friends, family and fans urging her to drop her many charges against the rapper. She also said that the fanatics tracked her down when she began working at a Dunkin Donuts. They harassed her at work and tried to follow her home until she finally quit.

“I can’t even go to the mall or Walmart without being noticed and eyed down,” she told the outlet.

Ayala had a GoFundMe page set up to cover the medical costs she incurred from XXXTentacion’s alleged beatings. Initially, his rabid fans reported this page until it got shut down as well. However, following the Times‘ report, thousands of dollars poured into the fund. After XXXTentacion’s death, even more money came rolling in. On Monday night, she crossed her funding goal of $25,000.

“I’m saving up to move somewhere else,” she told reporters. “Somewhere in the country, where there aren’t any people.”