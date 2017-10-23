Will NSYNC Reunite for Justin Timberlake’s Super Bowl Halftime Show?

Now that Justin Timberlake is definitely performing at Super Bowl LII in February, NSYNC fans will be wondering if a reunion will be possible. In fact, we’ve been asking that since Timberlake was rumored to be getting the gig weeks ago.

It’s not clear if NSYNC will reunite, but Joey Fatone really likes the idea. The NSYNC official Twitter page also congratulated JT.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: Justin Timberlake Confirmed as Super Bowl LII Halftime Show Performer

“We’ve done the Super Bowl before,” Fatone reminded a TMZ cameraman. “It’s one of those things. Just like we did at the MTV Awards. You know, if someone asks to do it, it it’s right, then we do it. If everybody can’t do it, then we don’t do it. It’s pretty simple.”

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight back in February, Lance Bass teased plans for the group’s 20th anniversary.

“We’re doing something [special].I don’t know if I can announce it yet,” Bass said. “We’re coming out with a really cool vinyl edition of our Christmas album because it’s coming up on the 20 years of that [1998 Home for Christmas] album. And then we’re going to be getting our star on the [Hollywood] Walk of Fame this year at some point.”

Bass said every member of the group will be there for the Walk of Fame ceremony, but no date is set. He told InStyle in September that the Walk of Fame reunion is still happening.

“We’ll be getting back together in a few months when we get our star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. We’re just planning that celebration right now. It’ll be really fun,” Bass said.

If the other members of NSYNC join Timberlake, it will be their second halftime show. They performed at Super Bowl XXXV in 2001 with Aerosmith, Britney Spears, Mary J. Blige and Nelly. Timberlake also performed at Super Bowl XXXVIII in 2004, when he infamously bared Janet Jackson’s right breast on live television.

The group broke up in 2002, but they did reunite in 2013 for the MTV Video Music Awards.

More: Social Media Reacts to Justin Timberlake as Super Bowl LII’s Halftime Show Performer

Super Bowl LII will take place on Feb. 4, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.