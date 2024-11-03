Why Lauryn Hill Is Being Sued by Her Fugees Bandmate

Last month, Fugees member Prakazrel “Pras” Michel filed a lawsuit against bandmate Lauryn Hill, alleging fraud and contract breach related to their 2023 reunion tour. The legal action, filed in federal court, claims Hill exploited Michel’s criminal conviction to impose unfavorable terms and mismanage tour finances, AP News reports.

The lawsuit’s dramatic introduction states: “The Lord must have been off the day he paired Lauryn Hill with Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel, the plaintiff in this action, because the betrayal among the forged Fugees family has risen to Mythic proportions. This is their tale of woe.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The tour was initially presented as an anniversary celebration of Hill’s landmark 1998 album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, featuring a reunion of the two-time Grammy-winning group. However, the lawsuit alleges that “Hill spoiled the tour by showing up hours late,” and that the reunion was the true draw, but she “nevertheless insisted on relegating ‘The Fugees’ billing to coequal or secondary status after her name. This was the first bitter pill Michel had to swallow.”

Michel’s attorney, Robert S. Meloni, alleges that “Ms. Hill misrepresented critical financial information and concealed her intent to take an excessive 60% share of the tour’s proceeds, leaving Mr. Michel with only 20% instead of the group’s customary one-third split,” according to the outlet. The complaint also states that Hill “secretly siphoned off money from the tour guarantees” while refusing to permit an audit of the Fugees’ finances.

Hill has responded forcefully to these allegations, calling them “baseless” with “false claims and unwarranted attacks.” She countered that Michel received a $3 million advance for the previous tour to assist with his legal defense, which remains unpaid. Hill emphasized that she and Wyclef “deferred their full advances to make sure [Pras] had what he needed.”

According to Hill’s statement, she “absorbed most of the expenses myself, produced the show, put together the entire set … Pras basically just had to show up and perform.” She added, “I am not in the business of kicking anyone, especially when they’re down, which is why I haven’t responded to date. It is absolutely disheartening to see Pras in this position, my band mate and someone I considered a friend.”

The legal dispute follows Michel’s April 2023 conviction on 10 counts related to political conspiracies. The trial, which featured testimony from Leonardo DiCaprio, found Michel guilty of channeling foreign funds to Barack Obama’s 2012 campaign and attempting to influence a Justice Department investigation under the Trump administration. He faces up to 20 years in prison, with sentencing pending. His situation worsened when his attorney, David Kenner, pleaded guilty to leaking grand jury information.

Prior to the lawsuit, Michel voiced his frustrations through music, releasing a track titled “Bar Mitzfa,” with lyrics targeting Hill: “Don’t blame me, blame her, she made the mess / Not another f—g penny is what I told ‘Clef.” The lawsuit specifically alleges that Hill rejected a $5 million Coachella performance offer because No Doubt would receive higher billing, per AP News.

Addressing Michel’s legal troubles, Hill stated that since she “wasn’t in his life when things went down,” she’s “in no way responsible for his decision and its consequences.” However, she expressed continued concern for her former bandmate, noting via Variety, “Despite his attacks, I am still compassionate and hope things work out for him.”

The lawsuit seeks to void the tour contract, demands a financial accounting, and requests both actual and punitive damages to be determined at trial. Meanwhile, Michel announced he would not participate in the Fugees’ October UK performances.