Lauryn Hill and the Fugees Cancel Tour Days Before First Show

Lauryn Hill and the Fugees' U.S. tour has been canceled days before it was scheduled to begin The singer announced Wednesday that while she and the reunited Fugees were still set to tour internationally, they would not be performing in the U.S. as planned.

The news came just three days before the scheduled kickoff in Tampa, Florida, and encompasses tour dates across the country that concluded with a Hollywood Bowl concert in September. Hill explained the decision to cancel U.S. tour dates in a lengthy statement shared on social media.

"With difficulty the decision was made to pull down our upcoming North American tour dates," Hill wrote. "The shows in the UK and Europe ARE MOVING FORWARD as planned."

(Photo: Lauryn Hill attends GRAMMY Museum's Inaugural GRAMMY Hall Of Fame Gala and Concert presented by City National Bank at The Novo by Microsoft at L.A. Live on May 21, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. - Sarah Morris/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

"Last year, I faced an injury that necessitated the rescheduling of some of my shows. Regrettably, some media outlet's penchant for sensationalism and clickbait headlines have seemingly created a narrative that has affected ticket sales for the North American portion of the tour," the artist continued, not delving into what "narrative" she was referencing. "The trust and faith I have in my intentions and my commitment to my art seem to have been overshadowed by this unfortunate portrayal."

"The audiences in the UK and Europe not only haven't seen the Miseducation Anniversary performance yet, they also haven't seen the Fugees perform together in over 25 years!" Hill continued. "Performing for my fans, is a profound exchange of energy and emotion that excites me every time. Every show is a piece of my expression and testament to our connection and shared love for music. I can assure you that no one is more disappointed about not being able to perform than I am."

"Know that I am not only grateful for those who appreciate and support my art, but that I FIGHT and push through all kinds of resistance to put together experiences that mean something for all of us. I love being able to bring these performances to you," Hill concluded. "I appreciate your understanding. We're looking forward to performing at the shows in the UK and Europe in October – and for our fans in North America, when these unforeseen circumstances are resolved, we'll be back in full force..."

This cancellation marks the third year in a row that Hill and the Fugees have abruptly nixed portions of their tour with little warning. Live Nation was the first to announce the cancellation of the North American tickets, messaging attendees, "Your event has been canceled. A refund will be on its way to your account soon," according to Variety.