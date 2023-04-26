Fugees Legend Found Guilty in International Fraud Trial

It's a sad day for hip-hop legend, Pras Michél. As one-third of the Fugees, Pras remains of the G.O.A.T.S., but he's facing real jail time. CBS News reports that the Grammy winner was found guilty of 10 counts "clandestine foreign influence campaign scheme" funded by a wealthy Malaysian financier to gain influence in the United States. Actor Leonardo DiCaprio testified at the trial. According to the prosecution, Pras interjected himself in American politics under the guidance of Low Taek Jho, also known as Jho Low. He was paid millions to help launder money Low allegedly embezzled from a state-owned investment fund in his home country. Such funds were used by Pras to contribute to Barack Obama's 2012 presidential reelection campaign, as well as efforts to convince the Trump administration to extradite a Chinese national. Low was charged as a co-defendant but remains at large. Low is accused of misappropriating over $500 million from the sovereign wealth fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) with wire transfers to shell companies he and others owned.

According to the rapper, his relationship with Low began in 2006 after meeting at a Manhattan nightclub. Pras says that night, Low purchased bottles of champagne for everyone in the club and flaunted his status. Things progressed from there. Prosecutors say Low paid Michel $20 million to develop a scheme by which Low's foreign wealth could be illegally funneled into the Obama campaign through straw donors and political committees, which Obama and co were reportedly unaware of. The funds are considered to be illicit.

Pras testified that he viewed Low's payments as "free money." He says accepted the millions of dollars from Low over the course of nine months to help Low secure a photo-op with Obama, which Pras says was not an easy feat. Pras later attended a fundraiser for Obama and purchased a table at the gala that cost $40k in donations per attendee at the table. Other accusations were also named in court.

Pras faces up to 20 years in prison. As of today, no sentencing date has been set.