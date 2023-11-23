Why Drake Won't Get Married

Drake takes his whole Certified Loverboy thing to heart. He's been known to be a playboy and has been linked to several celebrity women and influencers. The Canadian-born rapper has most women vying for his attention, hoping they can settle him down. But to Drake, the idea of marriage isn't likely. "I don't know, it seems like a thing of like, ancient times or something," the "God's Plan" rapper said in an episode of The Really Good Podcast. "I think I will eventually [I'll get married]," he added, telling the host, "You asked me why haven't I gotten married? The truth? I don't know, I don't think I can offer somebody what they'd be looking for right now, just consistency. I think my life, my work, is my priority. So then I wouldn't want to not be able to-"

The host then cut him off, joking, "Sleeping around?" Drake continued, adding, "Contribute as a partner." Drake later said, "I don't want to get married because I just don't want to disappoint someone and I'm not like, Amish." The host asked, "What do you have against Amish people? Drake responded: "I don't. It's just like, I needed something to rebuttal the fact that you're saying that I'm basically like, a th-t." Despite not having a woman he's claiming, he shares a son, Adonis Graham, 5, with French artist Sophie Brussaux.

He famously fawned over Rihanna. Whether or not they were an actual couple is a matter of speculation depending on who you ask. They collaborated on music, and appeared to be on good terms as friends, but that has since fizzled. He even dissed the Barbados-born beauty in a recent song.

On "Fear of Heights," a track from his latest album For All the Dogs, he allegedly aims some subliminal bars at Rihanna. The song begins with "Why they make it sound like I'm still hung up on you?/That could never be." From there, he uses several terms affiliated with the "Rude Boy" singer. "Gyal can't run me, Better him than me, Better it's not me, I'm anti, I'm anti [pronounced an-TEE], Yeah, and the sex was average with you, Yeah, I'm anti 'cause I had it with you."