Drake References Criticism Over Millie Bobby Brown Relationship in Latest Song

Drake came under fire back in 2018 after Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown talked about having a friendship with the 36-year-old rapper, who is nearly twice her age. Drake received a lot of criticism at the time for what some people called an inappropriate relationship with a 14-year-old girl. Now, he has finally addressed the controversy on his new album, For All the Dogs.

In the lyrics of his new song, "Another Late Night," the Canadian MC addresses the scandal surrounding his friendship with the now-19-year-old actor. He also taunts the critics for mentioning it again. "My bank account is magnolia, Milly rockin', ayy / Weirdos in my comments talkin' 'bout some Millie Bobby, look / Bring them jokes up to the gang, we get to really flockin' / Or send a finger to your mama in some FedEx boxes."

The rumors all started when Brown made a statement on the red carpet at the 2018 Emmy Awards. In her remarks, she revealed that Drake was a great friend and role model for her, as well as mentioned how frequently they communicate."We just texted each other the other day. He was like, 'I miss you so much,' I was like, 'I miss you more,'" she said.

Brown also explained that she received relationship advice from him as well as advice on how to handle the entertainment industry as an up-and-coming star as well as how to deal with boys. Drake began his career as a child star, appearing in the Canadian TV series Degrassi before his rap career started to take off.

Internet users questioned whether Drake should give relationship advice to a teenage girl considering the 18-year age gap between them. As a response to the media's concerns at the time, Brown reacted in an Instagram Story, stating that it was "weird" to make "a lovely friendship ur headline." Drake and Brown met for the first time at the Brisbane Supernova convention in Australia, at which Brown was appearing at the time.

For All The Dogs, released on Friday, Oct. 6, features a wide variety of artists across a 23-song setlist, including SZA, Bad Bunny, 21 Savage, Sexxy Red, Chief Keef, and many others.

On the album, Drake takes aim at a wide array of sources, including critics of his relationship with Millie Bobby Brown. Fans are already speculating about potential shots taken at Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, Kanye West, and more, in addition to Millie Bobby Brown.