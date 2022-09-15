Why Beyoncé Fans Are Roasting Camila Cabello Right Now

Camila Cabello demonstrated a...unique approach in paying tribute to Beyoncé and her latest album Renaissance. A packed stadium at Rock In Rio in Brazil witnessed Cabello's energetic performance of Beyoncé's "Energy," which features Jamaican-American artist Beam. Initially, the audience is quiet as the "Havana" singer urges them to get up and move.

The crowd finally reacts when Cabello walks up the stairs behind her, plants down her hands, and "twerks" on stage. Video of Cabello's performance has been met with mixed reactions on social media. "Beyoncé, I am so sorry that she did this!" wrote one Instagram user. "She did the SpongeBob bring it around town," wrote another, referring to the singer's bright yellow romper. "Toddlers do that on stairs all the time," a Twitter user remarked.

Cabello is not unfamiliar with controversial performances. The Fifth Harmony alum performed at the UEFA Champions League Final during the opening ceremony and performed "Señorita," "Bam Bam," "Havana," and "Don't Go Yet." While singing, fans chanted their favorite teams' anthems throughout her six-minute set. She realized this after watching the performance back and was displeased. Cabello took the commotion personally and attacked the fans on Twitter instead of letting the incident go.

"Playing back our performance and I can't believe people were singing their teams anthem so loud during our performance. Like my team and i worked tirelessly for so long to bring right vibes and give a good show," she wrote. "Very rude but whatever. IM GLAD U GUYS LOVED IT!!!!!" Her tweets have been deleted, but Entertainment Tonight reported on a fan's attempt to explain to Cabello why the fans were distracted before the game. Read more fan reactions to Cabello at Rock In Rio below.