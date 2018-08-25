We Came As Romans Singer Kyle Pavone Shared Haunting Lyric Days Before Death

Kyle Pavone, lead singer of We Came As Romans, shared a haunting line from one of his songs last weekend, just seven days before his passing.

Pavone passed away on Saturday, Aug. 25, according to a statement by his band on Twitter. The singer’s cause of death was not specified, but the statement closed with the same lyric Pavone had tweeted the previous Saturday.

“Will I be remembered or will I be lost in loving eyes?” it read.

Will i be remembered or will i be lost in loving eyes — • D O N • S O L O • (@kylepavone) August 18, 2018



The tweet was followed by Pavone’s final post a few hours later, which read simply “F—ing great.”

The line comes from the song “Cold Like War,” the title track from their 2017 album. The song came out on Sept. 11 of last year, the first single and music video promoting the release of the record in October. It was their most successful outing on the charts in the U.S. since their debut in 2009.

“Will I be remembered, or will I be lost in loving eyes?” The chorus goes. “Will I be remembered? I’ll hold off eternity if you can promise you’ll wait.”

The other members of We Came As Romans were devastated by the loss of Pavone. Their statement on Twitter was heavy with grief.

“Today, music lost another great with the passing of Kyle Pavone of We Came As Romans,” the statement read. “Kyle’s tragic loss came too early in his life and those of his bandmates. All are devastated by his passing. We will miss his smiles, his sincerity, his concern for others, and his impressive musical talent.”

So far, no further details have been released. Pavone was just 28 years old.

We Came As Romans formed as a high school band in Troy, Michigan in 2005. Pavone was not among the original members, though he joined early on, before their first full-length album, To Plant a Seed, was released.

“You will [be] remembered,” one fan wrote to Pavone on Saturday. “Be sure for that and thank you for being here for us. Thank you for your Voice and your songs and how you helped some of us through really [hard] times. You will be missed.”

“You will be be remembered, Kyle,” added another. “You were there for me for the past 7 years of my life and helped me get through the tough times with your lyrics and voice. We all love you.”

“You will always be remembered,” read another response. “Your words and presence had a such an impact on so many people. When I was younger going to your shows and feeling like I was a part of something meant a lot to me. I’m so sorry you left us much too soon. Thank you for everything. Rest easy.”



If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).