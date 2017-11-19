Watch The AMAs Red Carpet Live Stream

Tap through to watch #AMAs red carpet right here.👇https://t.co/1vbrmP7F1Z — Twitter Music (@TwitterMusic) November 15, 2017

Before the American Music Awards kicks off on ABC at 8:00 p.m. ET, you can follow a live stream of the red carpet. You can watch the live stream above, as celebrities walk the red carpet and stop for interviews.

The hosts for the red carpet show include AJ Gibson, Marc Malkin, Laura Marano and Oliver Trevena.

Unlike the Grammys or other awards shows, the AMAs are voted on by fans who pick their favorite music artists and songs.

The Artist of the Year nominees are Bruno Mars, The Chainsmokers, Drake, Kendrick Lamar and Ed Sheeran. James Arthur, Niall Horan, Julia Michaels, Rae Sremmurd and Post Malone are up for New Artist.

The nominees for Video of the Year include Mars’ “That’s What I Like,” Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee’s “Despacito” and Sheeran’s “Shape of You.”

Mars earned eight nominations, while Sheeran scored five. Kendrick Lamar also snagged five.

Coldplay, U2 and Garth Brooks were nominated for Tour of the Year. Alessia Cara, Lady Gaga and Rihanna are up for Favorite Female Artist in the Pop/Rock. Click here for a full list of nominees, which will be updated with the winners as the show goes on.